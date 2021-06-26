APD: 4 dead, 1 in critical condition following Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a hot air balloon crash near Central and Unser, west of the CVS Pharmacy, Saturday morning.
Police said four people are dead and a fifth person has been taken to the hospital in critical and unstable condition. Police responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, when they got a call about the balloon crashing into a power line.
According to the latest police update, the balloon pilot is one of the four people who died in the crash. APD estimated the age range of the victims to be between 40 and 60 years old.
PNM tweeted that the crash has caused an outage in southwest Albuquerque, affecting more than 13,000 customers.
Albuquerque police said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will take over the investigation into the cause of the crash.
