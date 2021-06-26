APD: 4 dead, 1 in critical condition following Albuquerque hot air balloon crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a hot air balloon crash near Central and Unser, west of the CVS Pharmacy, Saturday morning.

Police said four people are dead and a fifth person has been taken to the hospital in critical and unstable condition. Police responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, when they got a call about the balloon crashing into a power line.