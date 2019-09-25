APD identify suspect in shooting that happened near UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- APD arrested 17-year-old Donovin Santiago as the suspect in a shooting that took place outside of a Papa John's near UNM Friday night.
Witnesses say Santiago shot Leopoldo Jaquez, 33, after he tried to intervene when Santiago was seen choking his girlfriend.
Santiago was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.
He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.
