APD identify suspect in shooting that happened near UNM | KOB 4
APD identify suspect in shooting that happened near UNM

Justine Lopez
September 25, 2019 10:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- APD arrested 17-year-old Donovin Santiago as the suspect in a shooting that took place outside of a Papa John's near UNM Friday night.

Witnesses say Santiago shot Leopoldo Jaquez, 33,  after he tried to intervene when Santiago was seen choking his girlfriend.

Santiago was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.

Updated: September 25, 2019 10:13 PM
Created: September 25, 2019 08:29 PM

