APD identify woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking

Kai Porter
Created: November 20, 2019 06:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD officials said they do not believe the woman who was murdered after an attempted carjacking Tuesday was targeted because she was the mother of two State Police officers.
Jackie Vigil, 55, was preparing to go to the gym Tuesday morning when shots were fired into her vehicle.
Witnesses told officers they saw two men leaving the scene in a brown 2000 Jeep Cherokee.
APD said they are doing everything they can to track down Vigil’s killers.
"An attempt to locate was place on that vehicle. We are still following that lead as well as other leads that we are getting in,” said APD Lt. Scott Norris
The Vigil family released a statement about Jackie's murder and asked those with information to come forward:
“We are heartbroken by the loss of our incredible mother and loving wife Jackie Vigil. Her senseless murder has left our hearts heavy and hurting. We know this community shares in our pain and we are pleading with you to come forward with any information.”
People with any information about the murder are asked to call 242-COPS.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company