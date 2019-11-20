APD identify woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD identify woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking

Kai Porter
Created: November 20, 2019 06:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD officials said they do not believe the woman who was murdered after an attempted carjacking Tuesday was targeted because she was the mother of two State Police officers.

Jackie Vigil, 55, was preparing to go to the gym Tuesday morning when shots were fired into her vehicle.

Advertisement

Witnesses told officers they saw two men leaving the scene in a brown 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

APD said they are doing everything they can to track down Vigil’s killers.

"An attempt to locate was place on that vehicle. We are still following that lead as well as other leads that we are getting in,” said APD Lt. Scott Norris

The Vigil family released a statement about Jackie's murder and asked those with information to come forward:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our incredible mother and loving wife Jackie Vigil. Her senseless murder has left our hearts heavy and hurting. We know this community shares in our pain and we are pleading with you to come forward with any information.”

People with any information about the murder are asked to call 242-COPS.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque matches record with 72nd homicide
Albuquerque matches record with 72nd homicide
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Hundreds of kids in New Mexico are waiting to be adopted
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
Homicide victim identified as mother of two New Mexico State Police officers
GOP Navajo Nation member joins US Senate race in New Mexico
GOP Navajo Nation member joins US Senate race in New Mexico
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advocates call for change after murder of woman during attempted robbery
Advertisement


Mayor Keller addresses growing number of violent crime
Mayor Keller addresses growing number of violent crime
APD identify woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
APD identify woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking
MDC releases video of Fabian Gonzales being released
MDC releases video of Fabian Gonzales being released
Albuquerque matches record with 72nd homicide
Albuquerque matches record with 72nd homicide
Albuquerque shows off ART bus ahead of Nov. 30 launch
Albuquerque shows off ART bus ahead of Nov. 30 launch