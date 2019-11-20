APD identify woman who was killed during an attempted carjacking

"An attempt to locate was place on that vehicle. We are still following that lead as well as other leads that we are getting in,” said APD Lt. Scott Norris

The Vigil family released a statement about Jackie's murder and asked those with information to come forward:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our incredible mother and loving wife Jackie Vigil. Her senseless murder has left our hearts heavy and hurting. We know this community shares in our pain and we are pleading with you to come forward with any information.”

People with any information about the murder are asked to call 242-COPS.