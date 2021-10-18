APD: Street racing led to deadly SE Albuquerque crash

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One person was killed early Saturday morning after being ejected from their pickup truck during a street racing crash in southeast Albuquerque.
The crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Lead Avenue SE and Columbia Drive SE.
According to APD, a white/maroon Chevrolet Silverado was racing a blue unknown truck, westbound on Lead, at a high rate of speed. As the two trucks approached a red light at the Columbia intersection, the blue truck slowed down but the Silverado continued through the intersection and struck a vehicle traveling northbound on Columbia. The Silverado lost control and hit several trees and a concrete wall.
The driver of the Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash but APD identified high speed as "definitely the most significant factor in the crash."
The other vehicle involved in the race has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
In March, a resident in southeast Albuquerque raised concerns about illegal street racing. A 4Investigates report looked into APD's efforts to combat street racing in the city.
