APD initiates homicide callout after man was found dead in NW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 03, 2021 10:28 AM
Created: April 03, 2021 10:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD initiated a homicide callout after a deceased male subject was found in the middle of the road in northwest Albuquerque.
Officers were dispatched early Saturday to the area of Pinewood Drive and Cherrywood Avenue northwest.
When officers arrived they located the victim, and discovered he had multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say evidence indicates that this was not a hit-and-run wreck.
