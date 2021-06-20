APD initiates homicide investigation in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD initiates homicide investigation in SE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 20, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: June 20, 2021 09:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque.

Police said officers were called to the area of Vassar Drive and McEarl Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an individual with wounds. That individual was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries. 

No information about a potential suspect has been released. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Body found in Rio Grande following request to check on 5-year-old
Body found in Rio Grande following request to check on 5-year-old
Trump cowboy seeks 2nd act in politics after Capitol breach
Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, takes in the view from his ranch in Tularosa, N.M., on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Griffin is reviled and revered in politically conservative Otero County as he confronts criminal charges for joining protests on an outdoor terrace of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He's also fighting for his political future amid a recall initiative and state probes into his finances. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
APD initiates homicide investigation in SE Albuquerque
APD initiates homicide investigation in SE Albuquerque
Juneteenth: Albuquerque celebrates holiday with 3-day downtown festival
Juneteenth: Albuquerque celebrates holiday with 3-day downtown festival
Albuquerque family still seeking justice 8 years after son's murder
Richard Villanueva-Cordova, pictured above, is charged with the murder, accused of stabbing Michael to death at a gas station parking lot on Central near 98th in June 2013. 