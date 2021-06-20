APD initiates homicide investigation in SE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 20, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: June 20, 2021 09:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque.
Police said officers were called to the area of Vassar Drive and McEarl Avenue around 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located an individual with wounds. That individual was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
No information about a potential suspect has been released.
