APD investigates connected homicide, fatal crash in NE Albuquerque

Now, APD clarified to KOB 4 Sunday afternoon that only one person died between the two incidents. Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a 911 caller said he fired shots at a suspect who was reportedly trying to steal tools at 4055 Montgomery NE.

Police said the man was later found in the middle of Montgomery. Rescue personnel arrived on scene and transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

A spokesperson says this could be ruled a justifiable homicide.