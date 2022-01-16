APD investigates connected homicide, fatal crash in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD investigates connected homicide, fatal crash in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 16, 2022 05:03 PM
Created: January 16, 2022 09:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

In early reports, APD said one person was shot and killed in northeast Albuquerque near Montgomery Boulevard and Morningside Drive NE.

Police also said another person was hit and killed just half a mile away at Montgomery and Jefferson Street NE. 

At that time, APD said they were investigating the homicide and the deadly pedestrian crash as related events.

Now, APD clarified to KOB 4 Sunday afternoon that only one person died between the two incidents. Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a 911 caller said he fired shots at a suspect who was reportedly trying to steal tools at 4055 Montgomery NE.

Police said the man was later found in the middle of Montgomery. Rescue personnel arrived on scene and transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

A spokesperson says this could be ruled a justifiable homicide.


