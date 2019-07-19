APD investigate man's death in southeast Albuquerque
Marian Camacho
July 19, 2019 06:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a man who walked into a convenience store, bleeding from his abdomen.
Police are on the scene at the 7-11 on San Mateo and Kathryn.
According to police, the man walked into the store and was bleeding from his abdomen after suffering some type of trauma. The man died as a result of the injury.
The Office of the Medical Investigator will determine a cause of death.
Officers remain on scene investigating this morning and drivers should avoid the area.
