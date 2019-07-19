APD investigate man's death in southeast Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD investigate man's death in southeast Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
July 19, 2019 06:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a man who walked into a convenience store, bleeding from his abdomen.

Police are on the scene at the 7-11 on San Mateo and Kathryn.

According to police, the man walked into the store and was bleeding from his abdomen after suffering some type of trauma. The man died as a result of the injury.

The Office of the Medical Investigator will determine a cause of death.

Officers remain on scene investigating this morning and drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB for updates.

Updated: July 19, 2019 06:59 AM
Created: July 19, 2019 06:28 AM

