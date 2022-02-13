APD: Suspect in custody following multiple stabbings | KOB 4
APD: Suspect in custody following multiple stabbings

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 13, 2022 05:18 PM
Created: February 13, 2022 03:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating multiple stabbings Sunday.

APD says the seven scenes stretched from downtown to Central and Wyoming with reports of 11 stabbing victims. 

According to police, all victims are in stable condition. 

Officials said one suspect is in custody.

Details are limited, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


