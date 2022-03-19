APD arrests man for multiple stabbings on Rail Runner station | KOB 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police are investigating a stabbing incident at the Montaño transit station Saturday. 

Three people were reportedly stabbed at the station.

All victims have been transported to the hospital, with some listed in critical condition. 

Police have the suspect in custody. 

Details are limited at this time. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


