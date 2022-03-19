APD arrests man for multiple stabbings on Rail Runner station

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Police are investigating a stabbing incident at the Montaño transit station Saturday.
Three people were reportedly stabbed at the station.
All victims have been transported to the hospital, with some listed in critical condition.
Police have the suspect in custody.
