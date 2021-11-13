APD investigates 100th homicide of 2021

Jamesha Begay
Updated: November 13, 2021 09:46 AM
Created: November 13, 2021 09:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight homicide in northeast Albuquerque.
APD responded to ShotSpotter activation near Dallas and Copper Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, police said officers found a car they said appeared to have crashed.
Officials said one person was inside and had at least one gunshot wound – they died on scene.
By KOB 4’s count, this marks Albuquerque’s 100th homicide so far this year.
