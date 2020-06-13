APD investigates 2 serious car crashes on Albuquerque' West Side

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating two serious vehicle crashes that occurred on the West Side Saturday night.
The first crash occurred at Central and 86th Street. Witnesses told police that two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.
One individual died from injuries related to the crash and a second individual was transported to the hospital.
The second crash APD responded to was a hit-and-run near Coors and Iliff. A pedestrian was reportedly injured and transported to the hospital.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area while police investigate both crashes.
