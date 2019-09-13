Police: 6 dead, 5 wounded after 3 separate shootings across Albuquerque

Police initially said three people died, however, during an update around 1 a.m., officers revealed a fourth person succumbed to their injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred near Bridge and Goff. When police arrived on scene, they were flagged down by someone who indicated a man on the street had been shot.

Police said that initial interviews reveal that an unknown person had driven down Lura Place SW and fired multiple shots at the man. Neighbors said they heard about 10 to 12 gunshots.

Northwest Albuquerque

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting in northwest Albuquerque. Police said the shooting occurred at the Rio Volcan Apartments.

Police made contact with one of the subjects at the Walmart near Coors and I-40. All the victims were taken to the hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.

Northeast Albuquerque

According to police, a man was shot in the neck in northeast Albuquerque. The shooting victim said he tried to stop a pair of thieves who broke into a neighbor's apartment.

The Albuquerque Police Department was called to the Casa Bonita Apartments around 7:30 p.m., where officers found the man who was shot. The man said he had seen a man and woman break into an apartment and steal a purse by force.

Police said the man tried to intervene and was shot. Officers were unable to find the man who shot him.

KOB 4 will provide updates as information is made available. Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call police at 242-COPS.