APD investigates 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours

Joshua Panas
Updated: August 14, 2020 11:30 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 11:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man was shot and killed Friday night in Albuquerque.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Central amd Wyoming.
Police said no suspects have been taken into custody.
This was the third homicide in less than 24 hours in Albuquerque.
Hours earlier, a woman died after being stabbed in what was described as a domestic dispute.
A man also died Friday morning after suffering a gunshot wound.
