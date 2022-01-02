APD investigates after woman found dead in NE apartment complex | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD investigates after woman found dead in NE apartment complex

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 02, 2022 04:53 PM
Created: January 02, 2022 04:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police launched what appears to be the first homicide investigation of 2022 Sunday morning.

Police say a woman was found dead at an apartment complex near Montgomery and Juan Tabo NE.

Officials said her body was found around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police have not released any other details about this investigation.

APD reported a homicide on New Year's Eve, which set the grim record at 114 homicides in 2021, by KOB 4’s count.

The number does not include other agencies' investigations in the city.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque parents catch suspected child predator
Albuquerque parents catch suspected child predator
Man accused of shooting, killing teen at New Year’s Eve party
Man accused of shooting, killing teen at New Year’s Eve party
Neighbors frustrated over dangerous drivers
Neighbors frustrated over dangerous drivers
APD investigates after woman found dead in NE apartment complex
APD investigates after woman found dead in NE apartment complex
Rescue crews recover multiple people trapped overnight on Sandia tramway
Rescue crews recover multiple people trapped overnight on Sandia tramway