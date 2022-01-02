APD investigates after woman found dead in NE apartment complex

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 02, 2022 04:53 PM
Created: January 02, 2022 04:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police launched what appears to be the first homicide investigation of 2022 Sunday morning.
Police say a woman was found dead at an apartment complex near Montgomery and Juan Tabo NE.
Officials said her body was found around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police have not released any other details about this investigation.
APD reported a homicide on New Year's Eve, which set the grim record at 114 homicides in 2021, by KOB 4’s count.
The number does not include other agencies' investigations in the city.
