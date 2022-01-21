APD investigates assault with a machete on UNM campus

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 21, 2022 06:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating an assault with a machete on UNM campus, according to a Lobo Alert sent out Friday evening.
The advisory said the attack happened at Johnson Field. The suspect, described as a man wearing a white hoodie and gray jeans, reportedly left woundbound through campus.
Information is limited at this time. If you have any information regarding this incident or notice any suspicious behavior, please contact UNMPD at 277-2241.
