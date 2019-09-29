APD investigates car crash in SE Albuquerque
Kassi Nelson
September 29, 2019 05:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Police are investigating a crash after a truck drove through a building and crashed into a Taco Bell on Central and Dorado Place Sunday.
The female driver of was driving a white Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital following the incident.
Two traffic lights were knocked down.
Drivers in the area are advised to use caution.
