APD investigates car crash in SE Albuquerque

Kassi Nelson
September 29, 2019 05:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Police are investigating a crash after a truck drove through a building and crashed into a Taco Bell on Central and Dorado Place Sunday.

The female driver of was driving a white Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital following the incident.

Two traffic lights were knocked down.

Drivers in the area are advised to use caution.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: September 29, 2019 05:02 PM
Created: September 29, 2019 04:22 PM

