APD investigates early morning shooting, 1 injured

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 25, 2021 10:54 AM
Created: September 25, 2021 10:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting in northwest Albuquerque Saturday morning. 

Police said several callers reported shots being fired and people fighting in a neighborhood near Ventana Road and Calle de Vida.

Officials said one person was shot and taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

According to police, no one has been arrested yet.

