APD investigates fatal crash on EB Frontage Road

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 04, 2022 08:41 PM
Created: March 04, 2022 08:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened on the Eastbound Frontage Road near the I-25 northbound Frontage Road.
Police said one woman was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The area will be closed as police investigate. Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
