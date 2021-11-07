APD investigates fatal motorcycle crash in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night.
Officers responded to the scene near Lomas and Hotel Avenue around 9 p.m.
Police said the motorcyclist died from their injuries, and witnesses told police they saw a white four-door car flee the scene.
