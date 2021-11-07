APD investigates fatal motorcycle crash in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4

APD investigates fatal motorcycle crash in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 07, 2021 10:24 AM
Created: November 07, 2021 10:02 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night. 

Officers responded to the scene near Lomas and Hotel Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist died from their injuries, and witnesses told police they saw a white four-door car flee the scene. 

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


