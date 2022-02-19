APD investigates fatal shooting in downtown Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 19, 2022 10:55 AM
Created: February 19, 2022 08:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque Saturday morning.
Officials said officers responded to a shooting just before 2:00 a.m. near 1st Street and Central.
Upon arrival, police said they found a man with gunshot wounds.
First responders tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene.
APD released no other details.
