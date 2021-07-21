APD investigates homicide after woman found dead in NE Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: July 21, 2021 10:37 PM
Created: July 21, 2021 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were dispatched to the Courtyard Apartments on 6000 Topke Pl NE after receiving a call about a woman being shot.
Officers arrived to the scene and discovered the woman dead.
Police are still investigating and no one is in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
