APD investigates homicide at Los Altos Skate Park

This isn't the first police investigation into violence at Los Altos Skate Park.

About a month ago, a 7-year-old boy was shot in the head at the park. Witnesses said Mario Garcia was in a confrontation with a woman, left in his car and then fired shots into the park. Police said at least one shot hit the boy, who is expected to survive.

In April 2019, police said Steven Beck shot 33-year-old Cody Raver after an argument near the park. He died while first responders tried to give him aid. Court records show Beck was on probation when that shooting happened.

