APD investigates homicide at Motel 6

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 08, 2021 07:41 AM
Created: November 08, 2021 06:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at the Motel 6 on Avenida Cesar Chavez.
Police said officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Motel 6 around 5:20 a.m. Monday. According to APD, reports of yelling at the motel came in after a man was shot.
Once officers arrived, the man was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police said a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, fled the scene.
By KOB 4's count, this is the 99th homicide so far this year – and the third homicide at this motel location this year.
Police are also investigating three shootings from over the weekend.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company