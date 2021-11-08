APD investigates homicide at Motel 6 | KOB 4
APD investigates homicide at Motel 6

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 08, 2021 07:41 AM
Created: November 08, 2021 06:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide at the Motel 6 on Avenida Cesar Chavez.

Police said officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Motel 6 around 5:20 a.m. Monday. According to APD, reports of yelling at the motel came in after a man was shot.

Once officers arrived, the man was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, fled the scene.

By KOB 4's count, this is the 99th homicide so far this year – and the third homicide at this motel location this year.

Police are also investigating three shootings from over the weekend.


