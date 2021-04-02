APD investigates homicide at NE Albuquerque hotel | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 02, 2021 07:55 AM
Created: April 02, 2021 07:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide at a northeast Albuquerque hotel Friday morning.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Travelodge by Wyndham Albuquerque East in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside of a room. 

A homicide call-out was initiated. Information is limited at this time. 

By APD's count, this is the 30th homicide in Albuquerque this year. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


