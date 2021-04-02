APD investigates homicide at NE Albuquerque hotel

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 02, 2021 07:55 AM
Created: April 02, 2021 07:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide at a northeast Albuquerque hotel Friday morning.
Police said officers were dispatched to the Travelodge by Wyndham Albuquerque East in response to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside of a room.
A homicide call-out was initiated. Information is limited at this time.
By APD's count, this is the 30th homicide in Albuquerque this year.
