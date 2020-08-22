APD: victim's death deemed homicide due to suspicious injuries | KOB 4
APD: victim's death deemed homicide due to suspicious injuries

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 22, 2020 11:48 AM
Created: August 22, 2020 11:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating a woman's death as homicide after OMI noticed signs of suspicious injuries.

Officers were initially dispatched in response to a female victim who was possibly suffering from an overdose at  Shades of Grey tattoo shop at 1711 San Pedro Rd Friday night.

When officers arrived they discovered the victim unconscious. Officers immediately administered Narcan and continued with life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived.

First responders were unable to revive the victim and she was pronounced deceased.

When OMI arrived they noticed ligature marks on the victim's neck. Due to the suspicious circumstances, a homicide call-out was initiated.


