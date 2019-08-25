APD investigate homicide in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD investigate homicide in NE Albuquerque

Grace Reader
August 25, 2019 05:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Michael Ortega was fighting back tears Sunday morning as he described the deadly fight that occurred between two neighbors the night before that left one dead and the other hospitalized.

Ortega said one of his neighbors, who he calls Yahtzee, was shot and killed by the man who lives next door after Yahtzee attacked that man with a baseball bat.

Yahtzee had caused a lot of problems in the neighborhood before, according to Ortega. Especially for the man who ended up allegedly shooting him.

“I think maybe for the type of man that he is, obviously he was fed up and had enough,” Ortega said.

Other neighbors who live nearby said they have had problems with Yahtzee too.

“There's been a lot of problems with him and people living at his house for years,” another neighbor told KOB 4.

APD has yet to release more information about the shooting, including Yahtzee’s real name. Ortega is left to wonder what led up to those final moments between a troubled neighbor and a man Ortega had been close friends with for years.

Grace Reader


Updated: August 25, 2019 05:58 PM
Created: August 25, 2019 05:33 PM

