APD investigates homicide in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a violent weekend, the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating another homicide Monday morning.
Police said detectives are on scene of a shooting on Madeira Drive SE. A homicide callout has been initiated.
APD has not released any additional information at this time.
Police are also investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night and how two people were killed in a shooting Saturday night.
