APD investigates homicide in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 25, 2021 09:38 AM
Created: January 25, 2021 09:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.  — After a violent weekend, the Albuquerque Police Department is investigating another homicide Monday morning. 

Police said detectives are on scene of a shooting on Madeira Drive SE. A homicide callout has been initiated. 

APD has not released any additional information at this time. 

Police are also investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night and how two people were killed in a shooting Saturday night. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


