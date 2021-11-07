Police investigate homicide in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4

Police investigate homicide in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 07, 2021 10:26 AM
Created: November 07, 2021 09:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city Sunday morning. 

Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the Central and Pennsylvania intersection. 

Officials said one person was dead upon arrival and another was taken to the hospital. 

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


