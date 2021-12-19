APD investigates homicide in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD investigates homicide in SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 19, 2021 06:59 PM
Created: December 19, 2021 06:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a homicide Sunday evening in southwest Albuquerque.

Officials said officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to 60th Street and Churchill Road SW after an individual was found dead in the roadway. 

Officers said the individual appeared to have been shot. 

Traffic at 60th and Churchill are currently shutdown. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


