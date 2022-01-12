APD investigates homicide in SW Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night.
Police said officers responded to a house just after 7 p.m. near Unser Boulevard and Arenal Road SW after someone called 911 saying her father had been shot.
Officials said the man died at the scene.
Police say the suspect ran away before officers arrived.
