APD investigates homicide near 94th and Tower | KOB 4
APD investigates homicide near 94th and Tower

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 23, 2021 07:03 AM
Created: March 23, 2021 07:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide near 94th and Tower. 

Police said a woman called 911 saying a man who she had a restraining order against was at her home. When officers arrived, they found a man dead. 

Police also said a 15-year-old was hospitalized with a hand injury. The teen is expected to be OK. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


