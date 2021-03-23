APD investigates homicide near 94th and Tower

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 23, 2021 07:03 AM
Created: March 23, 2021 07:01 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide near 94th and Tower.
Police said a woman called 911 saying a man who she had a restraining order against was at her home. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.
Police also said a 15-year-old was hospitalized with a hand injury. The teen is expected to be OK.
Information is limited at this time.
