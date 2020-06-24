APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle | KOB 4
APD investigates homicide near Menaul and Carlisle

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 24, 2020 06:35 AM
Created: June 24, 2020 06:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

Police say they found a man dead inside his vehicle near Carlisle and Menaul. 

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. The intersection has been shut down as the investigation continues. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


