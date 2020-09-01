APD investigates homicide that left one dead in northeast Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police responded to a homicide Tuesday evening that occurred near the 200 block of Charleston Street northeast.
When officers arrived they discovered a male subject lying on the sidewalk. The subject succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Information is limited at this time.
APD has issued a homicide call-out.
