APD investigates NE Albuquerque crash involving city bus

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 01, 2021 10:27 PM
Created: December 01, 2021 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  APD are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near UNM Wednesday night. 

Police said an Albuquerque city bus crashed into a pedestrian on Carlisle and Menaul. 

Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

APD closed part of Carlisle for the time being. 

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Woman sentenced in death of Belen Marine
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 1,887 additional COVID-19 cases
In New Mexico, COVID-19 cases are primarily Delta variant
Rio Arriba County sheriff found guilty
Dion's set to open new restaurant in 2022
