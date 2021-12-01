APD investigates NE Albuquerque crash involving city bus

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 01, 2021 10:27 PM
Created: December 01, 2021 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near UNM Wednesday night.
Police said an Albuquerque city bus crashed into a pedestrian on Carlisle and Menaul.
Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
APD closed part of Carlisle for the time being.
