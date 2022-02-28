APD investigates overnight crash near Isotopes Park

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 28, 2022 09:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were called to a crash at Avenida Cesar Chavez and University Boulevard Sunday night. Police said the driver of one car was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the driver of the other car fled the scene.
Investigators said a gray Nissan four-door sedan was traveling Eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez from University. A silver Mazda SUV appears to have been traveling Westbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez just east of University. It appears the silver Mazda crossed over into the eastbound Avenida Cesar Chavez lanes through a break in the curbed median – where people are able to turn into the Isotopes parking lot. The silver Mazda crashed into the side of the gray Nissan, causing the Nissan to spin. The Mazda spun and rolled onto its roof where it came to its final resting spot.
Police said the driver of the Nissan was initially trapped in the vehicle and was transported to UNMH in critical condition. The driver’s injuries were considered life-threatening and required surgery. A female passenger in the Nissan was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.
The driver of the Mazda fled the scene before officers arrived.
No witnesses were identified who actually witnessed the crash. A witness who arrived on scene after the crash occurred, saw the driver of the Mazda crawl out of the vehicle through the rear window and flee on foot.
This witness spoke with field officers and described the driver of the Mazda as a woman, approximately 27 years old, 5'04" tall, 160 pounds with black hair. She was wearing a peach or pink colored shirt and blue jeans. The witness said the driver of the Mazda was seen getting into a dark-colored Chevy Suburban and leaving the scene. There was no further information for the dark-colored Chevy Suburban.
Police attempted to call the registered owner of the Mazda, but did not receive an answer. The Mazda SUV was sealed and towed with intentions of obtaining a search warrant at a later date.
This is an ongoing investigation. At this time it is unknown if speed or impairment was a factor in the crash.
If you have any information about this crash please contact (505)-242-COPS.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company