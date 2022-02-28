APD investigates overnight crash near Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were called to a crash at Avenida Cesar Chavez and University Boulevard Sunday night. Police said the driver of one car was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the driver of the other car fled the scene.

Investigators said a gray Nissan four-door sedan was traveling Eastbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez from University. A silver Mazda SUV appears to have been traveling Westbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez just east of University. It appears the silver Mazda crossed over into the eastbound Avenida Cesar Chavez lanes through a break in the curbed median – where people are able to turn into the Isotopes parking lot. The silver Mazda crashed into the side of the gray Nissan, causing the Nissan to spin. The Mazda spun and rolled onto its roof where it came to its final resting spot.