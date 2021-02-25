APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 25, 2021 06:56 AM
Created: February 25, 2021 06:52 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight homicide at the Motel 6 on University near I-40.
Police said officers were dispatched to the motel around 1 a.m. Thursday morning and found a man outside, unconscious and non-responsive.
The man was declared dead at the scene a short time later.
Witnesses told officers they had seen the man in an altercation with someone else earlier in the night.
Police said based on the evidence at the scene, a homicide call out was made.
University will be closed in both directions as police investigate.
Information is limited at this time.
