APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6

APD investigates overnight homicide at Motel 6

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 25, 2021 06:56 AM
Created: February 25, 2021 06:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight homicide at the Motel 6 on University near I-40. 

Police said officers were dispatched to the motel around 1 a.m. Thursday morning and found a man outside, unconscious and non-responsive. 

The man was declared dead at the scene a short time later. 

Witnesses told officers they had seen the man in an altercation with someone else earlier in the night.

Police said based on the evidence at the scene, a homicide call out was made. 

University will be closed in both directions as police investigate. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
Bars, clubs, bowling alleys, movie theaters react to easing restrictions in Green and Turquoise reopening levels
Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under Green, new Turquoise level
Governor allows bars and nightclubs to reopen under Green, new Turquoise level
4 counties reach Turquoise level, 6 achieve Green status in state's reopening map
4 counties reach Turquoise level, 6 achieve Green status in state's reopening map
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' reopening framework
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' reopening framework
Youth club sports still not allowed to compete despite changes to public health order
Youth club sports still not allowed to compete despite changes to public health order