APD investigates deadly overnight shooting | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD investigates deadly overnight shooting

Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 06:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight homicide.

Advertisement

APD officials say officers responded to a shooting call in the area of University and I-40. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: June 05, 2019 06:46 AM
Created: June 05, 2019 06:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
Early days of Albuquerque’s e-scooter program reveal growing pains
Early days of Albuquerque’s e-scooter program reveal growing pains
Caught on camera: Chopper rescue gone wild
Caught on camera: Chopper rescue gone wild
Police seek missing 10-year-old boy
Police seek missing 10-year-old boy
Fake contractor scams family out of over $50,000
Fake contractor scams family out of over $50,000
Advertisement




Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Local MMA gym hosts self defense class for women
Local MMA gym hosts self defense class for women
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
Early days of Albuquerque’s e-scooter program reveal growing pains
Early days of Albuquerque’s e-scooter program reveal growing pains
Police seek missing 10-year-old boy
Police seek missing 10-year-old boy