APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
Marian Camacho
June 05, 2019 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight homicide.
APD officials say officers responded to a shooting call in the area of University and I-40. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest.
The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Information on a suspect has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
