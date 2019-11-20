APD investigates shooting near Unser and Tower

Justine Lopez
November 20, 2019
Created: November 20, 2019 08:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a shooting near Unser and Tower that occured Wednesday night
When law enforcement officials arrived to the scene they discovered a male subject with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to police, the subject crashed his car into another vehicle.
The subject was taken to UNMH to be treated for injuries. His is listed in critical condition.
Information is limited at this time
