APD investigates shooting near Unser and Tower

Justine Lopez
Updated: November 20, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: November 20, 2019 08:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a shooting near Unser and Tower that occured Wednesday night

When law enforcement officials arrived to the scene they discovered a male subject with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the subject crashed his car into another vehicle.

The subject was taken to UNMH to be treated for injuries. His is listed in critical condition.

Information is limited at this time

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


