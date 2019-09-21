APD investigates second shooting death hours apart
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex near Montgomery and Pennsylvania.
Early Saturday morning, police said they responded to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had been shot.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Police said he died as a result of his injuries.
Police have not released any information about the offender.
This was the second shooting death in Albuquerque in less than 12 hours. A person was shot and killed near UNM Friday night.
