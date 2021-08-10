APD investigates shooting at AutoZone parking lot | KOB 4
Jamesha Begay
Updated: August 10, 2021 10:41 PM
Created: August 10, 2021 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting in the AutoZone parking lot at Fourth and Bridge.

Police received a call around 7:56 p.m. about a man being shot in southwest Albuquerque.

Upon arrival officers discovered the man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he is stable condition. 

Officers have blocked off the parking lot while the investigation continues.

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


