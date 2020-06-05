Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 05, 2020 11:21 AM
Created: June 05, 2020 11:05 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Daniels Funeral Home on Coal near I-25.
Police say the victim was taken to the nearby Presbyterian Hospital on Central with non-life-threatening injuries.
The hospital is on lockdown, but police say there is not an active shooter. Police say officers are with the victim at this time.
This is a developing story.
