APD investigates shooting at SW Albuquerque park

Jamesha Begay
Updated: September 06, 2021 05:38 PM
Created: September 06, 2021 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police is investigating a shooting that happened at Tower Skate Park in the southwest part of the city.

Officials said one victim was taken to the hospital and they are in stable condition. 

Last year, another shooting happened in the same park, where 24-year-old Justin Sanchez was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Details are limited at this time, stay with KOB 4 for updates.


