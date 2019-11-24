APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
Updated: November 24, 2019 04:40 PM
Created: November 24, 2019 11:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  APD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park Saturday night.

According to police, a juvenile was shot in the back while he was asleep.

Advertisement

The juvenile was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Two other people, a male and a female, were also transported to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds related to the incident.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation
Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation
New Mexico firefighter accused of raping a child
New Mexico firefighter accused of raping a child
More than 100 children find their forever home on National Adoption Day
More than 100 children find their forever home on National Adoption Day
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras
Advertisement


APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque
Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation
Death of UNM football player sparks discussion about mental health legislation
Lawmakers asked to boost spending on New Mexico court system
Lawmakers asked to boost spending on New Mexico court system
Local business owner responds to city's violent crime, offers self defense classes
Local business owner responds to city's violent crime, offers self defense classes
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras
APD continues initiative that allows people to register surveillance cameras