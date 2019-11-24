APD investigates shooting in SW Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park Saturday night.
According to police, a juvenile was shot in the back while he was asleep.
The juvenile was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Two other people, a male and a female, were also transported to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds related to the incident.
Police have not released any information about suspects.
Details are limited at this time.
