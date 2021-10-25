APD investigates shooting near downtown Albuquerque

Giuli Frendak
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A downtown Albuquerque neighborhood, near 13th Street and Lead Avenue, became the city’s most recent crime scene Monday night.
Albuquerque Police confirmed one man was shot and killed near the intersection.
"I heard like four or five gun shots,” said John, a man who lives next door to where the shooting happened. “And then I just heard screaming."
KOB 4 drove up on the scene just minutes, or even seconds, after the shooting happened. Reporter Giuli Frendak and Photographer Dennis Quintana got there before police or EMS.
"Usually you hear gun shots and that's about it but if you hear gun shots and there's screaming, you know something happened,” said John.
Several neighbors standing near the scene said they called 911, including reporter Giuli Frendak. Some were on hold for minutes.
Neighbors said the victim was still alert when paramedics took him to UNM Hospital, but he died there shortly after.
Police don’t have any suspects yet, and are working on interviewing potential witnesses.
