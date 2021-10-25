APD investigates shooting near downtown Albuquerque

KOB 4 drove up on the scene just minutes, or even seconds, after the shooting happened. Reporter Giuli Frendak and Photographer Dennis Quintana got there before police or EMS.

"Usually you hear gun shots and that's about it but if you hear gun shots and there's screaming, you know something happened,” said John.

Several neighbors standing near the scene said they called 911, including reporter Giuli Frendak. Some were on hold for minutes.

Neighbors said the victim was still alert when paramedics took him to UNM Hospital, but he died there shortly after.

Police don’t have any suspects yet, and are working on interviewing potential witnesses.