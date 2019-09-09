APD investigates shooting near NW Albuquerque on Indian School | KOB 4
APD investigates shooting near NW Albuquerque on Indian School

Justine Lopez
September 09, 2019 09:42 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Albuquerque Police are currently investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Albuquerque on Indian School.

One subject has succumbed to his injuries on scene.

APD deemed this a violent crimes callout.

Information is limited at this time.

