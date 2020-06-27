APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni | KOB 4
APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 27, 2020 10:05 PM
Created: June 27, 2020 09:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD responded to a shooting near Pennsylvania and Zuni Saturday evening.

One individual was found deceased.

Information is limited at this time.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 for more updates.


