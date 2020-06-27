APD investigates shooting that left 1 dead near Pennsylvania and Zuni

<p>ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD responded to a shooting near Pennsylvania and Zuni Saturday evening.</p>

<p>One individual was found deceased.</p>

<p>Information is limited at this time.</p>

<p><iframe allowfullscreen= aria-hidden=false frameborder=0 height=450 src=https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d3265.357316867004!2d-106.56151348475781!3d35.07280388034067!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x87220af526886615%3A0x543ff87045a095e5!2sPennsylvania%20St%20SE%20%26%20Zuni%20Rd%20SE%2C%20Albuquerque%2C%20NM%2087108!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1593314074511!5m2!1sen!2sus style=border:0; tabindex=0 width=600></iframe></p>