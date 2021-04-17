Police investigate two overnight shootings, issue homicide callout

APD issued a homicide call out due to the severity of the victim's injuries.

The second shooting occurred at the Ramada on 2020 Menaul Boulevard northeast.

When officiers arrived they discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was also transported to UNM Hospital and remains in critical condition.

At this time, APD does not believe that the two shootings are related. Both shootings are still under investigation.

APD said they will release more information as soon as it becomes available.