Police investigate two overnight shootings, issue homicide callout

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 17, 2021 09:54 AM
Created: April 17, 2021 09:50 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is investigating two shootings that occurred early Saturday.
The first shooting happened at the Quality Inn on 1315 Menaul Boulevard northeast.
Officers were initially responding to a vehicle crash, but later learned that one of the occupants had been shot.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
APD issued a homicide call out due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
The second shooting occurred at the Ramada on 2020 Menaul Boulevard northeast.
When officiers arrived they discovered a male victim with gunshot wounds. He was also transported to UNM Hospital and remains in critical condition.
At this time, APD does not believe that the two shootings are related. Both shootings are still under investigation.
APD said they will release more information as soon as it becomes available.
