APD investigates two serious accidents involving motorcycles

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 21, 2021 09:46 PM
Created: March 21, 2021 09:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD responded to two separate accidents involving a vehicle and a motorcycle Sunday evening.
According to police, the first crash occurred near Coors Blvd and Sipi Road northwest.
The motorcyclist from that accident was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
The second crash occurred two hours later near Comanche Road and Tulane Drive northeast where the motorcyclist died at the scene.
APD's Motors Unit is currently investigating the cause of both accidents.
