APD investigating another homicide

Joshua Panas
September 27, 2019 05:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating another homicide.

APD Spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said the investigation is taking place near Trumbull and Wyoming in southeast Albuquerque.

Gallegos did not release any information about how the person died, only saying the person was found dead inside a residence.

He also didn't say if police know of any potential suspects.

The Albuquerque Police Department has investigated at least four different shooting deaths within the past week. 

Created: September 27, 2019 04:17 PM

